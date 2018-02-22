

A woman is in court alleging she was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver and no one took the situation seriously.

Marie Anne Legault says no one – not the police, not the taxi bureau, nor Quebec's transport minister – reacted.

Legault says during a ride for years ago, the driver asked her to sit in the front seat. When she eventually did, she then says he started touching her and kissing her neck.

Her lawyer Karim Renno says that still, no changes have been made.

“It's a bit stunning to us that there is still no policy, nothing that is being done so far, to try and address this problem,” said Renno “To be honest, Ms. Legault is not satisfied with the answer she gets from the city that this is not a big enough problem for them to do something.”

Legault is suing Montreal police, the taxi bureau and Quebec's transport ministry for $250,000 in damages after police allegedly brushed off her complaint when she went to file one.

“She’s not in this for the money. There’s no money in this for her. This is not-a-profit operation. She really wants things to change and unfortunately the only avenue she had was to file a lawsuit against the city,” said Renno.

Montreal police would not comment on this specific case, but said that every complaint filed is investigated.

The city said it is not liable, arguing the driver didn't have any prior convictions and a criminal background check would not have prevented him from driving his cab.

It also points out that sexual assaults in taxis are not common.

Out of 27 complaints in 2014, one driver was charged. The city says strengthening current safeguards for taxi users wouldn't necessarily help reduce the problem.

“I agree it wouldn’t reduce the number to zero, but that’s not a reason not to act. I think the city, the taxi bureau, the transport commission, have a legal obligation to ensure that the passengers in taxis are as safe as they can possibly be, said Renno, adding that safety could be improved with better coordination.

“You go see the police and then the police don’t tell you anything. You’re supposed to intuitively know that you should then go to the taxi bureau and make the exact same complaint and then go to the Quebec transport commission,” he said.