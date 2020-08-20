MONTREAL -- A Montreal woman who lost her unborn son when her now-ex-husband stabbed her 19 times with a carving fork three years ago says she hopes she and her surviving children can turn the page and look to the future following his sentence.

Sofiane Ghazi was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years on Wednesday, with the judge describing the crimes as ones of extreme cruelty and "committed in the context of extreme conjugal violence."

Last September, the 40-year-old pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, just two days into his jury trial for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

While rendering his decision, the judge underscored the fact that after the brutal attack, Ghazi left the family apartment without calling 911 and took the only phone in the home with him, preventing his blood-soaked wife from calling for help.

The court heard the unborn baby suffered nine injuries in the womb, and died of his injuries within minutes of his birth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.