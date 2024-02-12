Montreal woman pleads guilty to shipping weapons components to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine
A Russian-Canadian living in Montreal has admitted to sending millions of dollars of electronics to the Kremlin to support "its ongoing attacks of Ukraine," U.S. authorities announced on Monday.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York said 32-year-old Kristina Puzyreva pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy in federal court in Brooklyn and could face up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced at a later date.
The attorney's office said Puzyreva was part of the "sophisticated" export scheme that involved purchasing dual-use electronics from U.S. manufacturers under Brooklyn-based front companies and sending them to Russian entities and companies in violation of U.S. sanctions. Those components were then used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and guided missile systems used by the Russian military.
"As she admitted today, the defendant was a key part of the plan, laundering proceeds from the scheme to evade sanctions and ship UAV and missile components to Russia that were later found on the battlefield in Ukraine," stated United States Attorney Peace.
Puzyreva and her husband — 37-year-old Nikolay Goltsev, also of Montreal — were arrested on Oct. 31, 2023 in a Manhattan hotel room. Police seized $20,000 from the room during their arrest and have seized US$1.68 million in connection with the export scheme.
Homeland Security Investigations said her money laundering scheme was linked to nearly 300 shipments of restricted technology valued at US$ 7 million for the Kremlin.
The prosecution of Goltsev and another defendant, 52-year-old Salimdzhon Nasriddinov of Brooklyn, is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
Conservative motion, backed by NDP, produced $40M in regulatory relief for Bell
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is rejecting the idea that his party played a role in granting $40 million in regulatory relief to Bell Media.
N.L. government wants ad removed as critics blast Vrbo online
A Minister in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government is asking Vrbo to remove a Super Bowl ad that has upset Newfoundlanders.
Shooter entered Texas megachurch with young son and used AR-style rifle in the attack, police say
The shooter who opened fire at a Texas megachurch on Sunday before being killed by security officers had a history of mental illness and used an AR-style rifle in the attack that also critically injured their seven-year-old son, authorities said Monday.
Small plane lands safely near Buffalo after rear door falls off mid-flight
A small plane with two people aboard landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday after its rear door fell off, police said.
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law hours after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station. Shooter is at large
One person was killed and five others wounded following a dispute between two groups of teenagers at a New York City subway station Monday at the start of the evening rush hour, authorities said.
'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs brace for a stretch without Morgan Rielly, who's expected to be suspended
The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be facing a lengthy suspension.
-
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law hours after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
-
Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama dominant in Spurs 122-99 rout of Raptors
Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double to power the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday to snap a seven-game losing skid.
Atlantic
-
N.L. government wants ad removed as critics blast Vrbo online
A Minister in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government is asking Vrbo to remove a Super Bowl ad that has upset Newfoundlanders.
-
Historic N.S. storm: Woman dies after snow falls on propane line outside seniors home
The son of a Cape Breton woman injured last week in a propane explosion caused by sliding snow says his mother has died.
-
70-year-old N.B. man dies after falling through thin ice on ATV
A 70-year-old man from Passekeag, N.B., has died after falling through thin ice on an all-terrain vehicle this past weekend.
London
-
53-year-old man faces 25 sexual offence charges for alleged incidents inside Owen Sound business
A Bruce County man faces 25 charges related to sexual offences at a business in Owen Sound, according to police where the alleged incidents took place.
-
'We don’t want to increase our prices': Restaurants call for cap on booze tax
Restaurants across Canada have joined others in the hospitality industry in calling for a cap to the annual alcohol excise tax — a tax tied to the rate of inflation.
-
Recent mild spell leads to sweet start of the maple syrup season
The maple syrup season historically began in late March or early April. Over the years, however, a change in climate patterns has slowly pushed back the start date into February.
Northern Ontario
-
Meet Elliot Lake's new mayor: Andrew Wannan
In a unanimous decision from council Monday night, Elliot Lake council has to decided to fill the empty mayor’s chair with one of their own. Andrew Wannan becomes the city’s new mayor after assuming the interim role almost a year ago.
-
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
Calgary
-
New remote work rules for Calgary city councillors up for vote
Council is set to decide on changes that would allow them to dial in to debates on occasion.
-
Igor Shesterkin gets first shutout of season as New York Rangers beat Calgary Flames 2-0
Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.
-
Norman Kwong's Canadian Heritage Minute debuts
A Canadian Heritage Minute chronicling the life of a former Alberta lieutenant-governor, Norman Kwong, was released Monday evening.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
-
Why a tracking number mix-up has people across Canada asking Ont. woman where their Stanley cups went
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
WCDSB changes PA Day due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has decided to move one of its PA Days so it coincides with the total solar eclipse in April.
Vancouver
-
'We're doing the best we can': Family with 1-year-old living in RV at rest area
The Cole Road Rest Area next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford is jammed with dozens of RVs. Sitting outside one of the trailers is a children’s tricycle. This is where Chris and his girlfriend live with their one-year-old boy.
-
Demand for free medical flights, accommodations skyrocketed 145% in B.C. last year, Hope Air says
Demand for a national charity that provides free medical flights, and covers other expenses, for those who can't afford them is soaring in British Columbia.
-
B.C. developer ordered to pay pre-sale condo buyers $13M for breach of contract
The development company behind a B.C. condo project has been ordered to pay more than $13 million in damages to dozens of people who made pre-sale purchases that never came to fruition.
Edmonton
-
'This is not a joke,': Edmonton man says object dropped onto his truck from Whitemud overpass
An Edmonton man says his pickup was damaged after someone threw something off an overpass over Whitemud Drive over the weekend.
-
Edmonton school divisions call for construction funding as students face overcrowded classrooms
The mother of an Edmonton Grade 9 student looking ahead to a potential logistical nightmare next fall says she expects her child will face packed classrooms -- and the prospect of a long commute to his new high school.
-
'Do not go on the ice at all': EFRS warning after dog dies falling into river
People are being warned to stay off the ice and to keep their pets away after rescue teams were unable to save a dog that had fallen into the North Saskatchewan River.
Windsor
-
‘It makes me feel homeless’: dozens of residents still displaced after Glengarry Ave. apartment fire
Windsor fire officials say three of eight floors in Wheelton Manor, on Glengarry Avenue, are uninhabitable after a seventh-floor blaze last Friday forced the evacuation of the apartment.
-
Windsor police officer pleads guilty to making inappropriate comments to female officers
A Windsor police officer has been demoted for inappropriate comments, text messages and “unwanted physical contact” towards female employees of the service.
-
From Paczki Day to Valentine’s Day, a big week for small businesses
Between Paczki Day and Valentine’s Day, don’t be surprised if you see lines outside stores this week.
Regina
-
Regina police continue investigation into church arson
Police are continuing to investigate an arson incident that damaged a church in downtown Regina late last week.
-
These are the teams competing at next month's Brier in Regina
The recently-renamed Montana's Brier is less than a month away, and some top-notch competition will be hitting the pebbled ice in Regina this March.
-
Over 1,000 grams of cocaine seized in Regina drug bust, two arrested
Two people are in custody after more than 1,000 grams of cocaine along with MDMA were seized following a recent drug bust in east Regina.
Ottawa
-
Worker dies after falling from Carling Avenue construction site
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is confirming that a worker has died after falling from a construction site in Ottawa
-
OPP recover bodies of 2 people who fell through ice on Charleston Lake
Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two missing hikers who fell through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario have been recovered.
-
Ottawa police suspect TikTok challenge behind group of people shooting gel balls from vehicle
Ottawa police say several people were charged this weekend after callers reported a group driving around the ByWard Market shooting a gel ball gun.
Saskatoon
-
Emotions run high at Saskatoon shelter meeting
It was standing room only as over 300 people crammed into a small gym in Sutherland to hear what Councillor Darren Hill had to say about a planned emergency shelter.
-
This Sask. couple's inside joke became a bestselling children's book
What started as a prank became a popular children’s book called Flowman and the Magic Mullet.
-
Security video captures aftermath of Saskatoon killing
Saskatoon home security footage captured the aftermath of Saskatoon's latest homicide.