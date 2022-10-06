Montreal woman not seen since Thursday morning

Montreal police are asking for public help to find 59-year-old Rizalyn Tulud Carbonell, who has been missing since Thursday morning.

She was last seen at her residence in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood at around 7:10 a.m.

Tulud Carbonell has brown hair, black eyes, fair skin, and a dark complexion. She stands at 5'1" (1.55 metres), weighs around 120 lbs (55 kilograms), and speaks English.

She was last seen wearing a royal blue coat and snakeskin pattern shoes.

She is said to frequent Saint Joseph's Oratory and Côte-des-Neiges Rd.

"She is suffering from the onset of Alzheimer's disease," read a police release. "Her family fears for her health and safety."