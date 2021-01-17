Advertisement
Montreal woman fatally stabbed in her house, her son was arrested
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- A 49-year-old woman is dead after being stabbed in a housing unit in Montreal.
The assault allegedly occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in a building on Gilford St., near Marquette St., in the Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. The victim was in critical condition when transported to the hospital was later pronounced dead.
Her 23-year-old son was arrested at the scene.
He is considered to be the prime suspect in this case, said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
"He was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation," said Brabant.
The crime scene has been cordoned off to allow investigators and forensic technicians to do their jobs. The SPVM investigation is continuing.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2021