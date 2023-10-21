Montreal

    • Montreal will see some heavy rain this weekend

    A man walks on a street during a thunderstorm in Montreal. (Lillian Roy/CTV News) A man walks on a street during a thunderstorm in Montreal. (Lillian Roy/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal and surrounding areas are under a rainfall warning this weekend, with 40 to 60 millimetres expected by Sunday evening.

    "Rain, at times heavy, is expected," reads a notice issued Saturday by Environment Canada.

    The agency warns that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding on roads and highways.

    Drivers are cautioned to turn on their headlights and maintain "a safe following distance" if visibility is reduced.

    The regions under the rainfall warning are Montreal -Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield - Beauharnois, Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog and Sherbrooke.

    Temperatures in Montreal this weekend will reach a high of 16 C and a low of 4 C.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News