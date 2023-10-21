Montreal will see some heavy rain this weekend

Montreal and surrounding areas are under a rainfall warning this weekend, with 40 to 60 millimetres expected by Sunday evening.

"Rain, at times heavy, is expected," reads a notice issued Saturday by Environment Canada.

The agency warns that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding on roads and highways.

Drivers are cautioned to turn on their headlights and maintain "a safe following distance" if visibility is reduced.

The regions under the rainfall warning are Montreal -Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield - Beauharnois, Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog and Sherbrooke.

Temperatures in Montreal this weekend will reach a high of 16 C and a low of 4 C.