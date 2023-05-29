Montreal will open cooling stations this week if heat beats down on the city

With temperatures set to soar in the coming days in Montreal, the city said it plans to open cooling sites if necessary.

"A lot of installations are already open," said Mayor Valerie Plante at a press conference Monday morning. "Splash pads are open -- that's not even an issue -- but I'm talking about pools. It's early in the season, of course, so some of them are already open, but you can always look on the [city's] site to see exactly where in your borough a pool is open."

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning about the heat.

"Widespread hot and sunny weather is expected and nights will be rather higher than the seasonal norms. Temperatures will be especially high in urban areas. However, weather will remain dry, which will limit the added effect of moisture on the temperature felt," the statement warns.



The weather agency suggests drinking water abundantly, even before you're feeling thirsty.

"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, persons with chronic underlying medical conditions and those working or exercising outdoors are at higher risk," it said.

Here are the temperatures expected in Montreal for the next few days.

Tuesday: High of 29 C, Humidex 32

Wednesday: High of 31 C

Thursday: High of 32 C

Friday: High of 29 C

"Based on how the situation will evolve, we will be ready to open any type of fresh spots if necessary to make sure that all citizens are safe," said Plante.

