A new, larger, more interactive and modern Holocaust Museum will open in the fall of 2025 on St. Laurent Blvd. in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough in the heart of Montreal.

If all goes according to plan, 80 years will have passed since the liberation of the Auschwitz camp when the new version of the museum opens, and it is clear that the memory of that dark period is beginning to fade.

"Many (visitors) are not aware of this tragic part of history, which further justifies the need for a museum both to welcome them and to be able to make them aware of this reality," said museum director Daniel Amar.

The new museum will be located at the junction of the museum corridor and the entertainment district, on a 20,000 square foot site.

It will feature larger permanent and temporary exhibition spaces; a youth area; a room dedicated to interactive hologram testimonies; state-of-the-art classrooms; a 150-seat auditorium; a memorial space; and a memorial garden.

"The number of survivors is unfortunately dwindling, and in a few years very few will be able to testify," said Amar about the use of holograms. "Through this technology, we will be able to preserve their memory in perpetuity, to allow young people to be able to question them, even if they are no longer there, and to have answers.

"Technology is also essential if we are to succeed in holding the attention of the school groups that the new museum will now be able to accommodate," he added. "That's why some $3 million will be spent on this aspect alone."

The museum already has a strong online presence and, according to Amar, "must still enrich this offer to ensure that we are able to capture the interest of this new clientele."

Studies conducted in the United States show that young people who visit museums dedicated to the Holocaust develop "immediately a form of empathy, understanding and sensitivity not only to the Holocaust but to all other forms of discrimination," said Jacques Saada, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Holocaust Museum.

"The effect is positive and it is immediate," he said.

SYMBOLIC LOCATION

The Montreal Holocaust Museum has around 13,500 objects in its collection, but its current space only allows it to display a tiny fraction of them: 350.

Temporary exhibitions will also be possible, which is not the case at the moment due to lack of space.

Its installation on Saint-Laurent is rich in symbolism. Once the home of Montreal's Jewish community, the street is often seen as the demarcation between the French-speaking East and the English-speaking West of the city.

"It's obvious that being, let's say, on the border between French-speaking Montreal and English-speaking Montreal only strengthens our desire to be a link between linguistic communities and ethnic and cultural communities," said Amar. "It is our ambition to be both a thematic museum, but also a community museum, a place of exchange and gathering for all communities and especially for all communities that are victims of genocide. We want them to symbolically perceive it as their museum too."

A plan that has been building since 2017, the $80 million project is made possible in part by $20 million in contributions from the Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications, $15 million from the Azrieli Foundation and multiple private contributors.

The architectural firm selected to design the new museum will be unveiled in July 2022, following an international architectural competition launched in the fall of 2021 and to which some 40 firms responded.

It is estimated that some 35,000 Holocaust survivors have rebuilt their lives in Canada, including 9,000 who have settled in Montreal.