Montreal will get a new Holocaust museum amid rise in Anti-Semitic incidents

A display of prisoners' uniforms is shown at the Holocaust Museum in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 24, 2005. Canadian Jewish leaders are asking online retailers to be more vigilant, after an investigation by the Mail on Sunday newspaper in Britain found a Vancouver man and several other eBay retailers auctioning clothing and items that belonged to victims of Nazi concentration camps. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A display of prisoners' uniforms is shown at the Holocaust Museum in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 24, 2005. Canadian Jewish leaders are asking online retailers to be more vigilant, after an investigation by the Mail on Sunday newspaper in Britain found a Vancouver man and several other eBay retailers auctioning clothing and items that belonged to victims of Nazi concentration camps. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon