MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal will build 200K more housing units, several tramways by 2050: Plante

    Mayor Valerie Plante speaks at a news conference about Le Plan Montréal 2050 on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (CTV News) Mayor Valerie Plante speaks at a news conference about Le Plan Montréal 2050 on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways on the island by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valérie Plante.

    The mayor presented the ambitious plan Tuesday morning for how the city would like 26 years from now. It is expected to include, "significant supply of off-market housing, varied and safe sustainable mobility options, local services throughout the territory and a strong emphasis on greening and resilient development," the mayor's office said in a news release.

    In a nutshell, the plan includes thousands of new housing units, including 20 per cent of off-market housing to protect it from real estate speculation. Transportation is another key area of development, with plans for 360 kilometres of public transit and for nearly 70 per cent of trips made using public transit or "active transportation."

    More than 180 kilometres of tramways would cross one end of the island to the other, according to "Le Plan Montréal 2050," which also calls for extensions to the blue and orange Metro lines.

    A map of the proposed revamped public transit network under the Plan Montreal 2050. (Source: City of Montreal)

    Plante said she's prioritizing tramways rather than major Metro development because "we do not have the means to develop major public transport projects," in a jab to the Legault government.

    "If governments tell us they want to fund the Metro everywhere, we're open!" the mayor said.

    Plante also wants nearly half of all employment centres to be served by public and active transportation, and to decarbonize Montreal buildings by 2040.

    Residents will get a chance to provide their feedback on the plan at upcoming public consultations that are expected to get underway in the coming days. The city is aiming to approve the plan next year. 

    - With files from Noovo Info

    More to come.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News