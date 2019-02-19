

CTV Montreal





Residents who rely on wheelchairs or other assistive devices are struggling with snow and icy streets -- some say they're forced to stay indoors for days at a time because it's too dangerous to venture outdoors.

"It's really a feeling of being in prison because as soon as we get out there's a high risk of getting stuck in the snow, falling down the sidewalk," said Laurent Morissette of disability rights group RAPLIQ.

Like other people with limited mobility, Morissette said the state of snow removal in official reports is a far cry from the reality of being on the street.

He suggests the city hire more workers.

"It's not a question we have to wait, we have to go out. We have to live our life and there's some really good room to improve," he said.

Plante hinted that she's open to the idea.

"I guess maybe we'll have to raise the budget. That would be an option, to have more people working during winter," she said.

The opposition at city hall believes the extra spending is worth it.

"We have to have de-icing operations on those streets that need it. Yes we have to remove the snow. We have the opportunity to be able to do it. It's extra cost, extra budget but it's a question of public safety, it's a question of enabling the elderly and people with limited mobility," said opposition leader Lionel Perez.





Snow removal nearly done



The city sayd it has almost finished hauling away the massive amount of snow that fell last week.

According to the city's Infoneige page, 88 per cent of the snow has been removed across the city, with Anjou, Outremont, and St. Leonard having finished the job early Tuesday, and several other boroughs almost done.



However Pierrefonds-Roxboro, LaSalle, and Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace still have a quarter of their streets -- or more -- to clean.

Mayor Valerie Plante said each borough is doing as much as it can.

"We are dealing with very difficult weather conditions and it's not going to change, it might get worse. I don't want to be pessimistic, I'm not saying that we're not going to take our responsibilities, absolutely not but I'm just saying that we will have to think together of what winter means for us and if there's any way we can do things better we will," said Plante.



Meanwhile another storm arrives Wednesday night, with 10 to 20 cm of snow in the forecast - as well as freezing rain.