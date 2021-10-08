MONTREAL -- Montreal and South Shore drivers will be contending with some closures this weekend, most notably another weekend shutdown of the Louis-H-Lafontaine tunnel to Longueuil.

The southbound Highway 25 will be completely closed, starting at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, between Exit 6 (Beaubien St., Yves-Prévost Blvd.) and Route 132, which includes the tunnel.

The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday. A detour is available via the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Starting at 11:30 p.m. Friday night, in Montreal, the Anjou interchange leading from the 40 west towards 25 south will be closed, with drivers rerouted to the Decarie Interchange and the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge.

Northwards, heading towards Montreal, things will be easier. One lane out of three on the 25 will be closed between Highway 132 and the end of the tunnel.

The St-Pierre interchange also won't allow drivers to exit from the 20 west (exit 63) to 138 west towards the Honoré-Mercier Bridge. A detour is available.

HIGHWAY 10

Overnight Friday night, from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Highway 10 will be closed in both directions between Wellington St. and Victoria Bridge (route 112). Detours are available via nearby streets.

For the rest of the weekend, until 5 a.m. Monday, two out of three lanes on that same stretch will be closed.

ILE-AUX-TOURTES WESTBOUND

On the 40, work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge continues. Overnight on Friday, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, the westward portion of the bridge will be completely closed between Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Detours will be via the 20 west.

HIGHWAY 30

In Boucherville, the interchange of highways 20 and 30 will be closed all weekend, starting 11:30 p.m. Friday.

And on the 30, in Brossard, the westward 30 will be closed for about a day, starting at 8 p.m. Friday, and until 5 p.m. Saturday.