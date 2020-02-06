MONTREAL -- Turcot interchange construction will resume this weekend. As a result, a lane will be closed through the Turcot interchange towards downtown all weekend. A major closure will affect the 20 Eastbound overnight Friday, also.

Turcot interchange project

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 p.m., one of three lanes on Highway 720 East (towards downtown) between the Turcot interchange and exit 3 (Guy Street) will be closed. Exit 2 for Atwater Avenue will be closed as a result.

Starting Friday evening, at 11, and lasting until Saturday morning at 6, the Highway 20 East will be closed between the St-Pierre interchange and the Turcot interchange.