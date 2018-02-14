

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal is proposing changes to Quebec's new road safety code to give cyclists greater mobility.

It wants cyclists to be able to yield rather than have to make a full stop at stop signs and be able to turn right at red lights with caution.

Both, they say, are widely accepted in other large cities and what's referred to as an ‘Idaho stop.’

The city administration believes the moves would also change the culture of cyclists to make more eye contact with motorists at intersections and give priority to pedestrians.

The Montreal city councillor responsible for active transit, Marianne Giguere, explains what it would look like:

“Slow down and make sure that no one is wanting to cross. No pedestrians are already engaged on the street. And if it's safe, if it's not scaring anybody, if it's not cutting anybody's road, then the cyclist can go on without having to make a real stop and putting their foot on the ground as it is now by the code.”

The city is also asking for sideguards on heavy trucks in Montreal and it wants "dooring" to be recognized as a motor vehicle accident by the SAAQ, so victims can be compensated and better statistics be kept on the problem.