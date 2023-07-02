Montreal wants more affordable housing, developers want to make a profit
For six years, the City of Montreal has been sitting on a vast piece of land that could help relieve a housing shortage, but private developers, whom the city needs to realize its vision for an affordable "eco neighbourhood," have so far expressed little interest.
Montreal has an ambitious plan for the site, a former horse racing track turned into a vacant wasteland more than twice the size of the Chinatown neighbourhood downtown.
But Montreal's ambitions are expensive, says Pierre Boivin, CEO of investment firm Claridge, who co-leads a city-appointed group drafting a new development model for the property.
The initial development framework pushed by the administration of Mayor Valérie Plante made it impossible to turn a profit, he said.
"At the current market price for land and construction costs and regulations around subsidized housing, the economic model doesn't stand."
As a housing shortage grips the city, critics say Montreal's affordability goals and lack of a clear plan to extend public infrastructure have impeded real progress at the site, known as the Hippodrome.
It's one example of how Canadian cities are struggling to help low-income residents and defend social values while satisfying a need to boost housing supply.
Montreal's plan for the Hippodrome calls for a 2025 groundbreaking on a new carbon-neutral, transit-oriented "eco neighbourhood."
So far, the Plante administration has awarded only one development contract, a deal with a non-profit organization to construct a 100-per-cent affordable housing complex, representing up to 250 of the 6,000 units the city wants to build at the site.
A fall 2022 call for offers to develop a second parcel received no submissions from the business community.
The city set a minimum bid of $10 million to purchase the land and stipulated that 60 per cent of housing units on the site remain "affordable" — or below the median market rate — for 30 years.
That's simply too much to ask, according to the Montreal Economic Institute, a conservative think tank.
"When you're adding the high cost for the terrain … and the very low number of market units being built, it's very hard for developers to find a way to make money off of it," spokesperson Renaud Brossard said.
"So they're not interested. And the result has been that instead of having a vibrant district with 6,000 units, what we have now is a vacant plot of land with no plan for development."
Brossard points to the nearby development area known as Le Triangle as a counter-example, where thousands of housing units have risen relatively quickly, he said, because the site is less encumbered by city regulations for below-market housing.
Former Montreal city councillor Marvin Rotrand, who for 39 years represented the district that now includes the Hippodrome, says he also doubts that the city's “utopian vision" for a new community will attract developers.
He blames the Plante administration for spooking the private sector with lofty affordable housing targets and failing to advance a public infrastructure plan.
The administration "feels that it can dictate to promoters, and promoters are just showing them their backs," Rotrand said.
"The reality of the situation is that the city is disconnected. It doesn't know how to solve these problems."
And Montreal's problems are growing.
In 2022, the Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation recorded the Montreal area's biggest annual increase in average two-bedroom rent in two decades: 5.4 per cent.
The proportion of vacant apartments, which ballooned from 1.5 per cent in 2019 to a pandemic-fuelled three per cent in 2021, fell back down to two per cent the year later. Nationally, the average apartment vacancy rate was 3.2% between 1990 and 2021.
The agency expects rents to continue to increase as the number of new apartments in the city and its suburbs fails to meet demand.
Despite an anticipated drop in home prices in 2023, a decline in new housing construction means the Montreal-area real-estate market is falling behind the levels it needs to "restore affordability," the CHMC said in its spring housing forecast.
It noted similar trends in Toronto, where officials have also struggled to facilitate the development of city-owned land.
A 2019 plan — called "Housing Now"— to turn public lots into mixed affordable and market-rate housing complexes has failed to deliver units within its first four years, with construction on the first of 21 plots only slated to begin this July.
Montreal, meanwhile, insists its affordable housing targets are not the problem at the Hippodrome.
But Benoit Dorais, Montreal executive committee member responsible for housing, admits developers want a more complete plan for the area.
Following the failure of the second call for offers, Montreal convened Boivin's working group, comprised of public officials and business leaders, to identify new development conditions that would both attract private developers and satisfy what the city calls its "social objectives."
The group is expected to deliver a plan by the beginning of 2024.
Dorais said he's certain the group will honour Montreal's affordable housing goals.
"The group has taken the City of Montreal's vision for granted," he said. "The group isn't going to tell us we need less affordable housing. Right now, everyone's saying we need a lot of housing, a lot of affordable housing, a lot of social housing."
Boivin agrees the city shouldn't lower its affordable housing targets, but said a successful plan will need commitments from governments and the development community to fund housing subsidy programs and an infrastructure build-out.
"We're gonna try real hard to break the mould and create a new model for this problem," he said. "Otherwise it's not gonna get resolved."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Toonie-sized hail pummel parts of Quebec during Saturday storm
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police seek missing man, 85, last seen in Villeray-Parc-Ex
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that most users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
Federal, provincial governments 'ill-prepared' for transition into clean energy sector: report
A new report found that Canada may not be prepared to make for a smooth transition to clean energy as demand for oil and gas is on the decline; possibly affecting several communities and thousands of jobs.
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Young rioters clashed with police into early Sunday and targeted a mayor's home with a burning car as France saw a fifth night of unrest after the police killing of a teenager. Overall violence, however, appeared to lessen from previous nights.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
Toronto
-
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
-
A new reality for Ontario summer day camps: possible disruptions due to air quality
In many southern Ontario cities, eye-watering haze forced daycares and schools to move recess indoors for some days in June, while outdoor team sports cancelled practices and some Canada Post mail delivery was halted.
-
Shooting in Mississauga leaves four people injured, one critically
Four people are in hospital, including one in critical condition, after a shooting in Mississauga.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
London
-
'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
-
‘They were so happy’: Islamic Relief Canada holds toy distribution in London, Ont.
Dozens of children in London, Ont. are feeling even happier on Canada Day thanks to a toy drive by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC).
-
Canada Day festivities underway in London
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Calgary
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
-
Calgary celebrates Canada Day by reflecting, learning history
Thousands in Calgary are celebrating Canada’s 156th birthday by reflecting and learning about the country’s history.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
Kitchener
-
Police appeal for witnesses, footage of Bridgeport crash
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | 'The original extreme sport': Lumberjacks chop their way to victory in Kitchener, Ont.
Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.
-
Waterloo region Canada Day celebrations continue despite lingering haze
A sea of red and white covered Riverside Park in Cambridge Saturday as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthday
Many in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday. About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.
-
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in Kelowna
An out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.
Edmonton
-
Fort Edmonton park celebrates multiculturalism for Canada Day
Canada's diversity was on display at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday.
-
Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.
-
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
Windsor
-
Celebrating a Century: Windsor Resident Florence Logan Turns 100
As Florence Logan celebrates a century of living, she reflects on just how much has changed since June 30, 1923.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges
Two men have been arrested after a dispute between neighbours escalated to one threatening the other with a baseball bat, police say.
-
What’s open/closed in Windsor-Essex for Canada Day long weekend
It’s the first long weekend of summer and there are a number of closures across the region to look out for this Canada Day.
Regina
-
Watch Regina's Canada Day fireworks
If you want to watch the Canada Day fireworks in Regina, but can’t make it down to Wascana Park, you can catch them here.
-
'It brings people together': Wascana Park offers Canada Day celebrations
Wascana Park was the place to be on July 1, as thousands celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Regina residents celebrate the Lieutenant Governor's Canada Day
The Government House hosted their Canada Day celebration, which was put on by the Lieutenant Governor.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo 'ramping up' fare inspections at O-Train stations and some bus routes
OC Transpo is reintroducing fare inspections following the COVID-19 pandemic, with officers checking whether riders have paid the fares at transit stations and on bus routes.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 21 festivals and events happening in Ottawa this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 21 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa this summer.
-
Mother Nature rains on Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red, white and rain gear covered downtown Ottawa and several parks across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
Saskatoon
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
-
Sask. community newspaper celebrates 90 years
The Watrous Manitou (TWM) newspaper has been printing in Saskatchewan for 90 years.