MONTREAL -- Montreal wants to stop large grocery stores from throwing out organic waste.

It’s part of the city’s five-year plan to be zero-waste by 2030.

Officials say they want to encourage grocery stores to partner up with community kitchens, food banks and other organizations.

The hope is that, rather than throwing the food out, it will go to those in the community who are most in need. Anything that cannot be donated would be composted.

“Fifty-five per cent of what we, the City of Montreal, put into landfills is organic waste, food waste,” said Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, a Montreal city councillor.

“So, this is something that we are going to work with [and have] education campaigns to make sure that the citizens are also part of the solutions.”

More details on the city’s food waste plan is expected to be made public Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.