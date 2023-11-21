Montreal vows to pay 550 crossing guards amid school strike
Hours after the union representing Montreal crossing guards sounded the alarm that more than 500 workers would have to go on unpaid leave by Friday, the City of Montreal promised they would still get paid.
Coun. Alain Vaillancourt announced at a news conference Tuesday that the crossing guards affected by the ongoing public sector workers' strike will not have to go without pay.
"We're going to guarantee that we take care of them financially if the strike goes on more than three days. We need our crossing guards. We want to keep them, they are important to us and we don't want to have the teachers' strike impact them financially," said Vaillancourt, who is in charge of public security on the city's executive committee.
"They will be paid," he added, but declined to confirm whether the workers would be paid their full salaries.
"The details will be ironed out ... but I want to reassure them not to worry financially and I want to assure Montrealers that we care about the crossing guards and want to keep them," he said.
Earlier in the day, CUPE warned that 550 crossing guards in Montreal, who make approximately $16,000 per year, would have to apply for employment insurance if the labour action stretches into Friday.
Lisa Djevahirdjian is a spokesperson for CUPE. (CTV News)
CUPE said it was pleased with the city's announcement, saying in a statement, "We are happy the city is committed to the men and women that keep our kids safe [every day] on their way to school. Thank you for stepping up Valerie Plante."
Unions representing more than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec launched their first of three consecutive strike days on Tuesday, which resulted in school closures and delayed surgeries for some patients. The striking members include teachers and school support staff, health-care workers, orderlies, and technicians.
A teachers union representing more than 65,000 members will also be on an indefinite strike beginning Thursday.
Hundreds of crossing guards are being affected by the labour action in the education system as no deal with the Quebec government seems to be in sight as of yet. The collective agreement stipulates that once the crossing guards are off for more than three days, they enter into unpaid leave.
A city spokesperson said the current situation only applies to crossing guards who work at schools that are on an unlimited strike, excluding English-language schools and private schools.
In an interview before the city's announcement, CUPE spokesperson Lisa Djevahirdjian told CTV News that the workers were worried about making ends meet given the precarious situation they were facing.
"There's a human cost to laying off all these people because you have to understand that a lot of crossing guards, most of them are over 50 years old and a great proportion are retirees," she said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
"It's too bad the Quebec government is not able to come to a deal. The problem is there's no deal for public sector workers."
CUPE has raised concerns in the past about what it described as inadequate working conditions the crossing guards in Montreal are faced with. Last November, the union said recruiting and retaining workers has been so difficult that police officers have often been called in to replace them and paid at more than twice the hourly rate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
New image taken by James Webb Telescope reveals stunning new details of the centre of our galaxy
The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image taken by the James Webb Telescope showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy.
Start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
The start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday night was delayed because of a fight among the fans in the stands.
Don Martin: When interest payments equal health-care transfers, we owe our kids an apology
'It's bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
Toronto
-
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
-
What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, once convicted of killing disabled daughter, as defence kicks off
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy Ali, 52, has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
-
Sobeys promising to freeze prices
Sobeys is freezing its food prices for the rest of the year.
London
-
'I think it sucks': Residents irate with town’s only gas station set to close
Wiarton’s only gas station is turning off the pumps next month, and residents aren’t happy about it. 'What do I think about it? I think it’s terrible. We are a town of seniors, and a lot of us don’t drive out of town,' said Wiarton senior, Shirley Hunter.
-
Windsor, Ont. resident identified as victim of transport truck crash on Highway 401
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
London, Ont.’s mayor goes where few politicians have dared to go
It was the single word that supporters of the Palestinian people have been anxious see Canadian politicians use since war broke out more than a month ago in Gaza: 'Ceasefire.'
Northern Ontario
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds to change law that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency
Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said Tuesday evening that the fall economic statement includes plans to change the legislation that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency.
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
Calgary
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'I would do it all over again': Calgary couple celebrates 60 years of marriage
Calgarians Marion and George Edle celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.
-
Child Witness Centre needs donations as sexual violence cases against youths rise
An organization that helps guide and support young people who are victims or witnesses of crimes, needs more support from the community as their case loads soar.
Vancouver
-
BC Children's Hospital planning to launch 'super hub' to run clinical trials for innovative drugs
BC Children's Hospital will soon be able to run more clinical trials for drugs that could potentially save the lives of patients with hard-to-cure medical conditions – patients like Emmett Willms.
-
Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing outside Surrey, B.C., school
An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing outside a Surrey, B.C., high school almost exactly one year ago.
-
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
Edmonton
-
Budget increase deliberations underway at Edmonton city council
Edmonton's city council has started scrutinizing next year's property tax bills, asking questions of various boards and organizations about requests for increased funding as they debate a potential seven-per-cent increase in 2024.
-
Group stages silent vigil at U of A campus
Dozens gathered at the University of Alberta campus on Tuesday to mourn people killed in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Police provide new photos of missing Edmonton teen
The Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday released to the public three additional photos of a teenager who's been reported missing since early October to assist efforts to find her.
Windsor
-
Local beer aged at bottom of Lake Erie makes splash
A batch of unique craft beer that was pulled from the bottom of Lake Erie is nearly sold out, less than two weeks after first going on sale.
-
Windsor, Ont. resident identified as victim of transport truck crash on Highway 401
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
-
Casey Torres takes over for Jerrod Smith behind Spitfires bench
After watching his team win only four times in the first 21 games of the OHL season, Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler pulled the plug on Jerrod Smith’s short tenure as head coach Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. premier accuses opposition of aiding protest that halted legislative proceedings
Premier Scott Moe is accusing the official opposition of helping orchestrate the recent shutdown of proceedings at the Saskatchewan Legislature.
-
'It can get quite heated': Voting to open soon for Regina's official bird
The highly anticipated race to be named the official bird of Regina is on. The city has narrowed the competition down to six feathered finalists.
-
'Bills would more than double': Sask. says making province's electrical grid net-zero by 2035 is impossible
The Saskatchewan government used a public consultation from Ottawa to reaffirm its disagreement with the federal government’s proposed requirement to have net-zero emissions electricity grids across the whole country by 2035.
Ottawa
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Federal government proposing further public service spending cuts in coming years
The federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.
-
Head of NCC grilled by MPs over $8 million Rideau Hall barn
The National Capital Commission was in front of a House of Commons Committee on Tuesday, to defend spending $8 million on a barn used as a maintenance and storage space at Rideau Hall.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
-
'I could hear people yelling his name': Long-time Saskatoon SPCA resident finally gets a forever home
While the SPCA deals with a high volume of animals that need to be adopted, some clever marketing at the Santa Claus parade on the weekend resulted in a happy outcome for one family and a long-time resident of the shelter.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher on trial for sexual exploitation of a student
A former Saskatoon high school teacher on trial for allegations of sexual exploitation of a Grade 12 student testified in his own defense on Tuesday.