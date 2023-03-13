Montreal voters head to the polls in hotly contested by-election

A byelection is being held today in a Montreal riding to choose a new member of the provincial legislature to replace the former Quebec Liberal leader.

Voters are heading to the polls in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne after Dominique Anglade resigned as leader when her Liberals won less than 15 per cent of the vote in the October general election.

The riding has historically been a Liberal stronghold but is now being hotly contested by left-leaning Quebec solidaire, which won a pair of Montreal ridings from the Liberals in October.

Guillaume Cliche-Rivard of Quebec solidaire lost to Anglade by 2,700 votes in October and is running again, this time against Christopher Baenninger of the Liberals, who heads a marketing agency and also lost in October in a neighbouring riding.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec is running Victor Pelletier, president of the party's youth wing, while the Parti Quebecois candidate is Andreanne Fiola, who also ran for the party in October.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec holds 89 of the legislature's 125 seats, followed by the Liberals with 19, Quebec solidaire with 11 and the PQ with three seats as well as two Independents.

LISTEN ON CJAD 800 Radio: Quebec Solidaire focusing on housing ahead of Monday's by-election in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne