Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Montreal?
Here's what's open and closed under Quebec's lockdown measures
See current wait times at Quebec COVID-19 testing sites
Advertisement
The Bill Durnan Arena opened Wednesday as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, and should be able to administer 1,000 doses of vaccine per day. (Billy Shields/CTV News)
MONTREAL -- The first of thousands vaccination is scheduled Wednesday morning at a site that is set to be one of the largest in Montreal.
The first COVID-19 vaccine dose is scheduled for 8:10 a.m. at the Bill Durnan Arena in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
There are six vaccination stations that can administer 1,000 doses per day at the arena on Vezina St. that is administered by the Montreal Centre-West health and social services centre (CIUSSS).
The site is open seven-days-a-week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
An appointment is required, and those interested can call 1-877-644-4545 or use the Quebec government site.
-- more to come.