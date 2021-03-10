MONTREAL -- The first of thousands vaccination is scheduled Wednesday morning at a site that is set to be one of the largest in Montreal.

The first COVID-19 vaccine dose is scheduled for 8:10 a.m. at the Bill Durnan Arena in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.

There are six vaccination stations that can administer 1,000 doses per day at the arena on Vezina St. that is administered by the Montreal Centre-West health and social services centre (CIUSSS).

The site is open seven-days-a-week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An appointment is required, and those interested can call 1-877-644-4545 or use the Quebec government site.

-- more to come.