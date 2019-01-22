

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal wants to expand Phillips Square with more seating, more trees, and no kiosks.

Mayor Valerie Plante said she wanted to create a Victorian-style square that would border one section of the revamped Ste. Catherine St.

As it expands Phillips Square the city will also make Place du Frere André, located at the south end of Phillips Place St., larger.

To do so Montreal will eliminate more than 60 street-level parking spaces.

Plante said she did not think that would have much of an impact, saying there are 11,000 underground parking spaces in downtown Montreal.

She also said that the city of Montreal had done three years of studies showing that people wanted more open space instead of kiosks, which is why the city of Montreal shut down the kiosks at the end of December 2018.

The city of Montreal delayed construction work on Ste. Catherine St. last year because bids on the work did not comply with city regulations.

The Plante administration has also revised the plan put forward by the previous Coderre administration in order to propose eliminating a lane of car traffic and both lanes of parking along a 4.5 km section of St. Catherine St.

Work on Phillips Square is due to be completed by the end of 2021.