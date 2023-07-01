Montreal under smog, severe thunderstorm warnings on Canada Day

Canada Day barbeques are in jeopardy across Montreal on Saturday, with the region under both smog and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for heavy rain, powerful wind gusts and "toonie-size" hail.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" the warning reads.

As of around 11:15 a.m., the advisory was underway for the Laval and Vaudreuil areas, in addition to Montreal.

Meanwhile, Montreal and surrounding regions remain under a smog warning as wildfires in northern Quebec continue to burn.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," Environment Canada advises.

SOME CANADA DAY FESTIVITIES CANCELLED

Canada Day celebrations were postponed in Côte Saint-Luc, Dorval, Montreal West, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro due to poor air quality and the risks of thunderstorms.

So far, Montreal's Canada Day parade will proceed as planned.

The city's Canada Day fireworks were cancelled, however, in a show of solidarity with Quebec communities threatened by forest fires.