Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch

The Greater Montreal area is under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours," said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The agency notes the storm is expected to roll in starting Monday afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorms can sometimes produce tornadoes," Environment Canada notes. "Large hail can damage property and cause injury."

In addition, strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the government department warns. "Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions favour the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.