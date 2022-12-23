Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings; almost 339,000 without power in Quebec

With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, more than a quarter of a million households are without electricity as flash freeze and wind warnings are in effect in some areas.

The number of Quebec households that have lost electricity has dropped after reaching 349,000 mid-afternoon. As of 5 p.m., more than 339,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are currently in the dark, with about 15,000 in Montreal.



The hardest hit regions are Quebec City, the Laurentians and the Outaouais.

"Due to the weather forecast for today and tomorrow, the number of customers without power could continue to increase," Hydro-Quebec said in a notice to customers.

"Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible."



Environment Canada issued a flash freeze warning for the Montreal area as Friday's above-normal temperature is now dropping rapidly, which could lead to water and slush turning into slick ice on some roadways.



"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency warned.

A wind warning is also in effect as gusts in the area are expected to reach 90 km/h. The wind can be strong enough to toss loose objects around and snap tree branches.

Watches and warnings in southern Quebec. (Lori Graham/CTV News)

By the noon hour, in Quebec City, wind speeds approached 100 km/h. Some residents in the region lost their car shelters, commonly referred to as Tempos, due to the high winds, which prompted local police to urge people to secure the structures.

People cross a street in the Mile End, a borough in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, as the snow comes down.

📸 Andrej IVANOV #AFP pic.twitter.com/jAUuLFrAVJ — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) December 23, 2022

In many parts of Quebec, the snow that started late Thursday night switched over to rain by Friday morning. About 8 centimetres of snow fell in Montreal by 10 a.m. Friday, while other parts of Quebec saw 30 centimetres, including the Laurentians, Lanaudières, and Mauricie.

Several schools in the Greater Montreal Area proactively announced closures Thursday ahead of the storm's arrival, which had been tracked days prior.

"We may only see one of these storms every five or 10 years," Environment Canada meteorologist Mitch Meredith told The Canadian Press. "I've only seen a couple of storms like this in the last 20 years."

Montreal reached a high of 6 C, but the colder air will bring it down to -3 C by the early evening.

The temperature is expected to drop later in the day Friday. (Lori Graham/CTV News)

CREWS CLEARING ROADS

Sarah Bensadoun, a spokesperson for Quebec's transport ministry, told CTV News that drivers can expect to see crews clearing the roads up to 24 to 48 hours after the precipitation falls to prevent slippery conditions.

She said by mid-morning there was no access between Quebec City and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean due to road closures in the area.

"The number one recommendation would be to delay or cancel any kind of commute because the weather conditions are changing," as are the road conditions, she added. "It is not safe at all."



As the sun set and temperatures dropped, Transport Quebec issues a tweet warning drivers to stay off icy roads.

"With temperatures dropping below 0, the risk of ice sheets forming on the road is greater. If you must travel, be extra careful and keep your distance," it read.

Après la pluie, le verglas et la neige se mettent de la partie!

Avec la baisse des températures sous 0, les risques de formation de plaques de glace sur la route sont plus grands. Si vous devez vous déplacer, redoublez de prudence et gardez vos distances. pic.twitter.com/rmAX3O9lfv — Transports Québec (@Transports_Qc) December 23, 2022

The snowfall warning for the Montreal area ended Friday morning, but Environment Canada watches and warnings remain in effect in various regions stretching from Ontario to Atlantic Canada.

Late Thursday, WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia due to the storm.

The cancellations applied to airports in Toronto, as well in Ottawa, London, Montreal, and Waterloo.

La neige est bien tombée cette nuit sur Montréal 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/ppfX8XYkfy — Corinne (@CocoNaoned) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, dozens of departing flights at the Montreal International Airport were delayed or cancelled Friday morning.

Air Canada said Friday that it had cancelled "a number of flights" in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, including all its flights out of Toronto's downtown island airport, citing the storm, reduced airport capacity and operational constraints.

Drivers are being urged to use caution as surfaces will be slick and hard to navigate with the rain-snow mix.

Passengers watch the flight status board at Montreal-Trudeau airport during a powerful winter storm on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (CTV News)

-- With files from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie and The Canadian Press

This is a developing story that will be updated.