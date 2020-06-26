Advertisement
Montreal triathlon gets new October date after COVID-19 postponement
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 12:52PM EDT
Triathletes from around the world gathered in Montreal for the Groupe Copley World Triathlon on Sat., June 29, 2019.
MONTREAL -- Montreal's triathlon has been rescheduled for October after being postponed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Triathlon Series event now will be held Oct. 3-4, if all conditions are met by the end of July.
The event was originally scheduled for this weekend.
The Grand Final of the series, scheduled for Edmonton in August, was cancelled in April.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.