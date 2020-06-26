MONTREAL -- Montreal's triathlon has been rescheduled for October after being postponed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Triathlon Series event now will be held Oct. 3-4, if all conditions are met by the end of July.

The event was originally scheduled for this weekend.

The Grand Final of the series, scheduled for Edmonton in August, was cancelled in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.