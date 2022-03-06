Montreal trauma physicians create instructional videos for Ukrainian health care workers

With Ukraine’s health care network pushed to the brink, a group of McGill doctors has recorded how-to videos for a number of emergency medical procedures.

The videos are intended to teach emergency procedures to doctors and nurses who might need to perform them.

“Physicians [who] are not necessarily surgeons or trauma surgeons are called into action and called to take care of injured victims as a consequence of the armed conflict,” said trauma surgeon Dr. Dan Deckelbaum.

He and his coworkers use mannequins to show what it takes for a successful procedure, step-by-step.

“We’re really talking about urgent, often life-saving procedures,” he said.

The videos are being translated from English to Ukrainian.

Resident doctor Nadia Demko, who has family in Ukraine, is coordinating the effort.

“It’s definitely been a source of anxiety trying to make sure all our friends and family are ok,” she said.

It’s unclear how many health care workers will watch the videos, but she’s confident they will help guide doctors and nurses.

“There will be a lot of physicians who are not necessarily comfortable with resuscitation and trauma care that will benefit from this,” she said.