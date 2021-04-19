MONTREAL -- At least one investigation is underway into a violent altercation between several police and metro officers and a Black woman in the Jean-Talon metro this weekend.

A video of the incident from Saturday evening was shared widely on Twitter. It shows a woman screaming repeatedly as she's pinned down by what appear to be at least two metro police officers and then a Montreal police officer.

Comment sommes nous sensés se sentir en sécurité ? pic.twitter.com/UuO7UTcMav — Big Dee�� (@whoisdeelan) April 18, 2021

People who know the woman involved say that she was hospitalized afterwards. A friend of hers told CTV that she can't speak publicly about the incident since they don't yet have her permission to talk to media.

In a statement, Montreal's transit agency said that the bystander video "does not depict the event in its entirety" and doesn't show the events that led up to the physical struggle.

The person was physically restrained after she fare-dodged and then wouldn't identify herself, the agency wrote.

After a "discussion" lasting several minutes, she "fled, remaining uncooperative," the STM wrote.

"Our inspectors pursued the individual and intervened physically to restrain them," it said.

The woman "actively resisted" and then, during the struggle, "bit the inspectors several times, causing injuries that required emergency care," the agency wrote.

The woman will be charged with assault causing bodily harm, said the STM.

While media have reported the person involved is a man, and Montreal's transit agency referred to her that way, her friends confirmed that this is incorrect and she's a woman.

Montreal police said in a statement that the incident mostly involved transit officers and that "the SPVM intervened in support," directing further questions to the STM.

Bystanders said the incident happened around 3:30 on Saturday and wrote online that the woman was punched in the head and put in an attempted chokehold. On Sunday, some friends of hers organized a letter-writing campaign to City Hall asking for an investigation.

The STM said Monday that an internal investigation has been launched "to analyze all aspects of this incident, particularly the use of force," which it said was always the case "in this type of intervention."

A spokesperson for the STM, Philippe Dery, later clarified that an internal investigation is standard for all interventions involving the use of force.

"We will be reviewing the circumstances around the event, the chronology, how the intervention of our inspectors was conducted, if the use of force was appropriate for the situation," among other questions, he said."

Transit police are asked to use the same use-of-force standards as the majority of Canadian police forces, the STM said. That model "stipulates that the force applied must be proportional to the degree of resistance and aggression of the individual."

They added that in this case, the woman's resistance was aggressive in that she "bit our employees hard enough to draw blood, notably refusing to release [her] bite."

City Hall hasn't yet responded to a request to clarify if Mayor Plante is also expecting a second investigation external to the STM.

On Monday around noon, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wrote that some kind of probe is underway at the city, but left it unclear if she was referring to an internal probe at the STM or one by officials at City Hall.

Several people shared an intervention by STM agents that took place this weekend," she wrote, in French, on Twitter.

"These are disturbing images, and an investigation begins today to shed light on what happened."

A spokesperson for Plante's office later suggested she was referring to "the investigation underway," meaning there isn't a separate one planned.

This is a developing story that will be updated.