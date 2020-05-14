MONTREAL -- Road construction that had been on pause for the past several weeks as a result of COVID-19-related public-health orders have now resumed, and along with that comes weekend road closures in the Montreal area.

And while Quebec's transportation department has noted a 20 to 30 per cent decrease in traffic on roads and highways in the Montreal area, weekend closures on the Turcot and Metropolitain Expressways are expected to cause traffic headaches this long weekend.

The transportation department is recommending that motorists avoid the following closures:

TURCOT

Highway 15 southbound (closings from Thursday, 10:30 p.m. to Tuesday, 5 a.m.)

Highway 15 south between the Turcot interchange and the Atwater Ave. entrance

the entrance to Highway 15 south from Girouard Ave.

the Turcot interchange ramp from Highway 15 south to Highway 20 west

the Turcot interchange ramp from Highway 20 east to Highway 15 south

Highway 15 northbound

the entrance to Highway 15 north from Saint-Jacques St (closed from Thursday 10 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.)

METROPOLITAIN

Highway 40 west

Complete closure between exit 71 - St-Laurent Blvd. / de l'Acadie Blvd and the entrance from Cavendish and Côte-Vertu Blvds., from at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

RELATED CLOSURES