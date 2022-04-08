Montreal traffic heading to the South Shore, get ready for closures this weekend
Major work on Highway 25 in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel towards the South Shore this weekend means drivers in the east should expect heavy traffic on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge approaches in Montreal.
In addition, work in the Saint-Pierre Interchange will cause a few headaches for those stuck in detours.
HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
Southbound
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Montreal and Longueuil, the entire Highway 25 South between the Montreal, downtown exit (4) and Île Charron, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
- The Souligny Ave. East entrance to Highway 25 southbound will remain open. Users will be redirected to Exit 3 - Notre-Dame Street / Hochelaga Street towards Notre-Dame Street East to follow the main detour, towards the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Highway 25 closures from April 8 to 11, 2022.
Weather permitting, the tunnel towards the South Shore may be closed overnight Monday to Thursday in the coming weeks.
La Fontaine tunnel closures from April 8 to 11, 2022.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Highway 20 eastbound ramp (Exit 63) to Route-138 westbound towards the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
The following is a default closure as of 11:30 p.m.:
- The 1st Ave. / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.
- One of three lanes on Highway 20 eastbound will close as of 11 p.m. between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.
SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE
- On Saturday and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., the left and centre lanes on the bridge will be closed heading towards Montreal.
UPCOMING
Highway 13/520 Interchange closures starting April 12 at 10 p.m. until the end of May are as follows:
- The Highway 13 southbound ramp to Highway 520 eastbound.
- The Highway 520 eastbound ramp to Highway 13 southbound.
- One of two lanes on Cote-de-Liesse Rd. eastbound between 32nd Ave. and Highway 13.
Decarie Interchange closures starting April 11 at 5 a.m. until the end of November are as follows:
- The Highway 40 westbound ramp (Cote-de-Liesse Rd.) to Marcel-Laurin Blvd.
Wellington and St. Patrick streets closures until June are as follows:
- One-way Wellington St. northbound traffic between Bridge St. and St. Patrick St. will have one lane open and no left turns on St. Patrick St.
- One-way St. Patrick St. westbound traffic (towards Verdun), between Wellington and St. Columban streets will have one lane open.
REMINDER
VICTORIA BRIDGE
- Ongoing work will close the upstream lane (on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge side) until September. Traffic on the single lane will follow the following schedule: Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day every day.
All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.
