MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials are reporting 319 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, for a total of 22,636.

Another 44 people have died from the virus in Montreal, up to 2,367 on Wednesday from the 2,323 reported on Tuesday.

The eastern and northern parts of the island are seeing the most cases, with regional health boards the CIUSSS East and CIUSSS North reporting 31.8 per cent of cases and 25.6 per cent of cases, respectively.

The CIUSSS Centre-West is reporting to 15.8 per cent of cases, the CIUSSS South is at 13.1 per cent, and the CIUSSS West Island is at 13.7 per cent.



