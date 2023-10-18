Montreal to test emergency siren on Wednesday

Montreal

    The Molson Coors brewery is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Molson Coors brewery is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    The City of Montreal, in collaboration with ten plants, is slated to test its siren Wednesday sometime between 9 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

    The goal is to raise awareness of industrial risks and provide safety tips in case of a toxic leak.

    "The safety of our citizens is a priority, and the population must be prepared in case of a toxic release," said Alain Vaillancourt, the executive committee member responsible for public safety. "This is why the Centre de sécurité civile and the Montreal fire department are collaborating with industry stakeholders...to carry out their annual emergency siren system in at-risk areas."

    As part of the simulation, ten participating plants will be sounding alarms one after the other for three minutes, according to a predetermined schedule.

    In case of an actual industrial toxic leak, the emergency alarm will be followed by safety directives, such as:

    • Shut doors and windows and turn off ventilation systems;
    • Do not pick up your children from school (to avoid exposure);
    • Avoid overloading phone lines.

    The emergency sirens will also warn people outdoors to seek shelter immediately to allow first responders to do their jobs.

