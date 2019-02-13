

CTV Montreal





With about 37 cm of snow on the ground and another five cm expected by day's end, the time has come to haul the snow away.

Hit by the heaviest snowfall of the season, Montreal announced its fourth snow removal operation will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Plowing has been underway since Tuesday evening, but with the snowfall almost over crews will switch to hauling the snow away to dump sites.

City officials said their priority was to clear snow from hospitals, major arteries, and bus stops and metro stations.

Clearing away the snow will likely take a week or more.

As is customary crews will be operating 2,200 vehicles to remove snow from 10,000 km of streets and sidewalks.

The Mayor and other city officials urged drivers to respect no-parking signs and to avoid being towed.

"We're talking here about a major loading operation," said Philippe Sabourin of the city of Montreal.

"It's going to take, maybe up to eight days. We're going to stay focused on that loading operation as long as needed."

For those who come outside and don't know where their car went, they can find out on the Info-Remorquage website.

To know where snow cleaning operations are underway, people should check the Info-Neige app, but remember that street signs take precedence.