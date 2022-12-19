Montreal to silence towing sirens during snow removal in three boroughs

A significant change is coming to Montreal's snow removal operations -- the famous sirens will no longer wail before cars are towed in some boroughs.

A study on the use of the sirens will be carried out in the Plateau Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie, and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs.

When trucks arrive to clear streets of snow, tow trucks are known to blare their sirens, at all hours of the day, so drivers can quickly move their vehicles and avoid a costly fine and towing.

According to the City of Montreal, there have been many complaints about the noise, so the administration will conduct a study this winter to see if the sirens are helpful.

"We're asking ourselves: 'Is it very helpful? Is the siren making a difference?' If so, maybe we'll keep the siren, but if there's no difference between the siren and the clearing operation without a siren, that would mean that maybe one day we would have to drop the siren," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

Snow clearing began Monday after more than 30 centimetres of snow fell beginning Friday last week.

Work crews are starting by clearing snow away from hospitals and schools and prioritizing major streets and reserved bus lanes.



