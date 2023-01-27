Montreal to reconfigure Sainte-Marie one-way streets to enhance safety after girl dies in hit-and-run

The City of Montreal says it will reconfigure the direction of certain streets in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood to make them safer for pedestrians following last month's hit-and-run that killed a young girl.

Mayor Valerie Plante announced Friday that several traffic-calming measures will be implemented after the current school season to increase safety around schools and daycares in the area.

Part of the upcoming changes include making a stretch of Fullum Street into a one-way street.

Earlier this month, residents and citizens' groups protested in Sainte-Marie, just east of the downtown core, calling for safer streets after last month's traffic death of seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada last fall after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

A driver struck her while she was walking to school with her sister and then fled the scene.

Part of Plante's plan also includes changing the direction of two existing one-way streets — Parthenais Street and de Rouen Street — in an attempt to discourage drivers from using them "as shortcuts."

Here's what is changing:

Fullum Street: will be a one-way street northbound between Ontario and Sherbrooke streets;

will be a one-way street northbound between Ontario and Sherbrooke streets; Parthenais Street: will be a one-way street northbound between de Rouen and Sherbrooke streets;

will be a one-way street northbound between de Rouen and Sherbrooke streets; de Rouen Street: will be a one-way street eastbound between Fullum and D' Iberville streets.

The City of Montreal is making three roads into one-way streets in order to make them safer for pedestrians following a fatal hit-and-run last December. (Source: City of Montreal)

Other new safety measures include adding speed bumps and widening certain sidewalks on some streets, which will come later this year. More details will be announced in the coming months, Plante said at a Friday morning news conference near Parc des Royaux.

The new measures come after the city announced previously it would add larger stop signs, make part of Parthenais Street narrower, and heighten police presence in the area.

Mayor Valerie Plante announces new traffic-calming measures in Sainte-Marie, including turning streets into one-ways and adding speed bumps, during a press conference on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)

Protesters took to the streets earlier this month, calling for the city and the province to make pedestrian safety, particularly in school zones, more seriously.

A 2022 report from Quebec's automobile insurance board showed that as of September, 39 pedestrians had lost their lives in collisions, which is an increase of 14.7 per cent compared to the entire year of 2021.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia, 45, a resident of Longueuil, was released on bail earlier this month after being charged in the young girl's death. He was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a collision causing death in the incident that happened near the intersection of Parthenais and Rouen streets on Dec. 13.

This is a developing story that will be updated.