Montreal to reconfigure Sainte-Marie one-way streets to enhance safety after girl dies in hit-and-run
The City of Montreal says it will reconfigure the direction of certain streets in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood to make them safer for pedestrians following last month's hit-and-run that killed a young girl.
Mayor Valerie Plante announced Friday that several traffic-calming measures will be implemented after the current school season to increase safety around schools and daycares in the area.
Part of the upcoming changes include making a stretch of Fullum Street into a one-way street.
Earlier this month, residents and citizens' groups protested in Sainte-Marie, just east of the downtown core, calling for safer streets after last month's traffic death of seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada last fall after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
A driver struck her while she was walking to school with her sister and then fled the scene.
Part of Plante's plan also includes changing the direction of two existing one-way streets — Parthenais Street and de Rouen Street — in an attempt to discourage drivers from using them "as shortcuts."
Here's what is changing:
- Fullum Street: will be a one-way street northbound between Ontario and Sherbrooke streets;
- Parthenais Street: will be a one-way street northbound between de Rouen and Sherbrooke streets;
- de Rouen Street: will be a one-way street eastbound between Fullum and D' Iberville streets.
The City of Montreal is making three roads into one-way streets in order to make them safer for pedestrians following a fatal hit-and-run last December. (Source: City of Montreal)
Other new safety measures include adding speed bumps and widening certain sidewalks on some streets, which will come later this year. More details will be announced in the coming months, Plante said at a Friday morning news conference near Parc des Royaux.
The new measures come after the city announced previously it would add larger stop signs, make part of Parthenais Street narrower, and heighten police presence in the area.
Mayor Valerie Plante announces new traffic-calming measures in Sainte-Marie, including turning streets into one-ways and adding speed bumps, during a press conference on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)
Protesters took to the streets earlier this month, calling for the city and the province to make pedestrian safety, particularly in school zones, more seriously.
A 2022 report from Quebec's automobile insurance board showed that as of September, 39 pedestrians had lost their lives in collisions, which is an increase of 14.7 per cent compared to the entire year of 2021.
Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia, 45, a resident of Longueuil, was released on bail earlier this month after being charged in the young girl's death. He was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a collision causing death in the incident that happened near the intersection of Parthenais and Rouen streets on Dec. 13.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Even more snow, then bitter cold on the way for Montreal
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs prepare for return to Parliament as Ottawa marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy'
Members of Parliament are making their way back to Ottawa ahead of resuming sitting on Monday, as the city prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
WHO decision on COVID-19 emergency won't affect Canada's response: Tam
The World Health Organization will announce Monday whether it thinks COVID-19 still represents a global health emergency but Canada's top doctor says regardless of what the international body decides, Canada's response to the coronavirus will not change.
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.
What is going on with Bill C-11, the government's online streaming legislation?
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is closer than ever to passing. With a potential parliamentary showdown ahead, here's what you need to know about how the contentious Broadcasting Act bill got to this stage.
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'
Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those 'craving a taste of nostalgia.'
'We must meet this moment': Trudeau delivers speech to Liberal caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on his Liberal caucus to meet the moment as Canadians deal with the high cost of living, a struggling health care system and the effects of climate change.
Pamela Anderson defends Tim Allen after flashing allegation
Pamela Anderson is addressing discussion about a story regarding her 'Home Improvement' co-star Tim Allen that is part of her new memoir, 'Love Pamela.'
What should Canada be doing about climate change? 25 recommendations
The national Net-Zero Advisory Body released 25 recommendations Friday for how Canada can adjust its climate plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — a goal that the country is not on track to reach right now, according to the report.
Canadian government posts $3.6 billion deficit between April and November
The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $3.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.
Toronto
-
Sunwing plane forced to shutdown engine mid-flight after take-off in Toronto
A Sunwing plane was forced to shutdown one of its engines midflight after experiencing issues after take off from Toronto.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday.
-
4 people charged, $800k in cash seized after RCMP bust alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network
Four Toronto residents have been charged and about $3 million worth of cash and goods have been seized after the RCMP busted an alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network.
Atlantic
-
Suspect sought in murder of Saint John man; fourth person arrested in case
A fourth person has been arrested in the murder of a man in Saint John, N.B., last summer and now police say they are looking for a fifth person in connection with the case.
-
Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a man from the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
United States tourist suing over 2017 fall at historic Nova Scotia lighthouse
An American tourist who alleges she was injured in a fall at Nova Scotia's historic Five Islands Lighthouse in July 2017 can proceed with her lawsuit, a Nova Scotia judge has ruled.
London
-
Kincardine prepares for downtown ‘reconstruction’
In a few months, you won’t be able to drive through Kincardine’s downtown. It will be a several block long construction zone.
-
Lifestyle Home Show draws hundreds in after COVID-19 hiatus
Southwestern Ontario’s largest home show is back at the Western Fair District Agriplex this weekend.
-
Former London teacher guilty of sex crimes makes court appearance after being re-captured
After failing to appear for his sentencing hearing on a rash of sex-related crimes 10 days ago, a former London high school teacher who was on the lam for six days made a court appearance via video from the Sudbury jail.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., woman was discriminated against when she was fired, tribunal rules
The manager of a Tim Hortons in North Bay was wrong to fire a long-term employee because of her physical limitations, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Six charged, $20K in drugs seized in Iroquois Falls bust
Police seized about $20,000 in narcotics in a raid of a northern Ontario home on Wednesday and now six people are facing charges.
Calgary
-
Single northbound lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash on QEII
Only one lane of traffic is open in each direction of the QEII Highway near Carstairs, Alta., after a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Multiple crashes on Calgary roads as weather takes a turn
Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning and officials said conditions were good, but the situation deteriorated later on Friday, leading to plenty of crashes and road closures.
-
Sweet! Calgary's charity hot chocolate festival returns in February
If you have dietary restrictions, don't fret – there are dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan hot chocolates available.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Van towed away from area of sudden death investigation in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.
-
Elmira woman calls her rare condition 'really degrading', prepares for surgery in Arizona
An Elmira woman born with Pectus Excavatum, a condition where her ribcage is caved in, is getting set for a life-changing surgery in May.
-
Neighbours raise concerns about hybrid shelter at community meeting
Residents had a chance to ask questions and raise concerns about the hybrid shelter planned for Erbs Road at a community meeting in Waterloo on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Bones found near Kamloops hiking trail identified as missing Kelowna man, police say
Mounties in Kamloops say the bones discovered along a hiking trail near the Trans Canada Highway last week have been identified as belonging to a Kelowna man who went missing in November.
-
Vancouver opens additional warming centres and shelters ahead of cold snap
Warming centres and shelters across the Lower Mainland are preparing for what’s expected to be a bitterly cold weekend.
-
'The year to be cautious': Avalanche safety expert weighs in on B.C.'s deadly avalanche season
Dangerous avalanche conditions in B.C.'s backcountry have turned deadly — with five people killed in the province this season alone.
Edmonton
-
$50K awarded to innovators with ideas about how to stop catalytic converter thefts
An Edmonton woman and her daughter whose catalytic converter was stolen in 2022 have won $25,000 for a product police believe will deter thieves from stealing the automotive part.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for 2 in 2021 Edmonton homicides, 3 in custody
Three people have been arrested in connection with two homicides in Edmonton last January and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two other people.
-
No natural gas rebate for Albertans in February, province says
The Alberta government says homeowners will still be seeing an energy rebate on their February utility bills, but it won't be as much as it was last month.
Windsor
-
Windsor, Ont., riverfront home involved in U.S. human smuggling case tracked by federal authorities
A multi-million dollar Windsor, Ont., home is at the centre of a human smuggling investigation, according to federal authorities in the U.S.
-
'Saddened and appalled': Windsor police chief condemns Memphis police actions in Tyre Nichols’ death
Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire has released a statement condemning the actions of the officers involved in a police-related death in Tennessee earlier this month.
-
Availability hits record low and prices are up in Windsor rental market: report
A new report shows the rental unit vacancy rate in Windsor has hit a record low and the prices have increased.
Regina
-
New trial ordered for Sask. man whose drug trafficking charges were stayed due to COVID-19 delays
A Saskatchewan man who had his charges stayed based on pandemic delays in court will be headed back for trial, after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
Organizations call on city to locate events centre, central library downtown
Three downtown business organizations are advocating for the City of Regina to locate a new multi-purpose events centre and central library branch in the downtown core.
-
More medical professionals on track to join Sask. healthcare system
More medical professionals are on track to join Saskatchewan’s healthcare system, as the province’s action plan progresses.
Ottawa
-
Police increase downtown presence, access to Parliament Hill restricted on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video
As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death.
-
Man, 53, dies in workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a man died in a workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Jazz Festival moves to Victoria Park
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is on the move.
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
Saskatoon fire sparked by paper shredder
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says a shredder was the cause of a fire at a document storage and destruction company early Friday.