Montreal to host International Animation Film Festival next weekend
Christine Long, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:03PM EDT
Fans of animation are in luck: next weekend, Montreal will be hosting the International Animation Film Festival.
The festival will feature outdoor screenings at Parc des Ameriques and indoor showings at Excentris.
Roughly 150 films from around the world will show off the newest technology in digital animation.
