Starting Monday, fireplaces and wood stoves in Montreal will have to meet strict pollution standards, emitting no more than 2.5 grams of fine particles per hour.

In addition, every functioning fireplace must be registered with the city, and even clean-burning ones will be banned during smog warnings.

The new regulations are to limit the amount of dangerous pollutants in the air.

“The burning wood in Montreal is responsible for 40 percent of the fine particle emissions in the city,” said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

“Fine particles are known by the World Health Organization to cause lung cancer,” added Karine Price of Montreal Public Health.

Price expects people suffering from asthma and other respiratory conditions to benefit from the new policy.

“Hopefully it will have a positive effect on the number of days of smog that we can see,” she said.

Businesses that use wood stoves are exempt from the bylaw, but many homeowners are now on the hook for expensive changes to their existing fireplaces.

“We are at the third week of September and we are booked until December,” said Normand Hamel of Poeles et Foyers Rosemont.

Fines will be strict if people are caught with non-regulation fireplaces.

A first offence will result in a penalty of between $100 and $500.