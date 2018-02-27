

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal will conduct another census on the homeless population this spring in hopes to round up more accurate information on the issue.

The first census, carried out in March 2015, revealed that 3,016 people slept outside or stayed in a shelter.

That number will now be counted again this April by 1,200 volunteers – 400 more than last time in an effort to provide a more accurate portrait of the problem.

“You can't plan effective strategies to end homelessness based on anecdotes,” said Matthew Pearce, CEO of the Old Brewery Mission. “We need good data… part of the good data is getting an idea of how big is homelessness in Montreal. How many people are homeless in Montreal.”

One of the biggest issues surrounding the 2015 edition of the census is the number of people actually considered homeless.

That year, the homeless population may have been counted at over 3000, but some advocates believe it is closer to 30,000.

The count doesn't represent the true range of situations that cause homelessness, said community organizer Guillaume Legault, adding that some people may be displaced from their homes even for a night, and those might not be accounted for.

Claude Beaucage, who recently moved back to Montreal after a family dispute home in Trois-Rivieres, has sought refuge at the Old Brewery Mission.

“They guarantee me a 21-day bed. They guarantee me for 21 days that I will have my bed every night,” he said.

He said it’s important that people know how many people are homeless in Montreal.

“If you know how many (people are) in the street then you can find out one by one with a social worker and stuff like that,” he said.

Legault, who works with homelessness resource group RAPSIM, said some women, children and Indigenous communities have also been excluded.

“This exercise is not representative of all the realities of homelessness from the most chronic and visible situations of homelessness in the streets and the shelters, to the other situations that can also occur in houses, squats, or different places,” he explained.

Mayor Valerie Plante has announced a plan to tackle homelessness, especially for those suffering from unstable housing situations, known as the hidden homeless.

Pearce acknowledges that not all of the hidden homeless can be counted, but said working with community groups is one key to success.

“We're going to work more with day centres, where people who might be living precariously end up in day centres during the day, or at food banks, so there are some efforts in that direction,” he said.