Montreal thunderstorm watch ends; storms still possible for Grand Prix weekend

Friday began with mostly cloudy skies, and just before noon the city saw thundershowers.

The daytime high was a seasonal 22 C, which came as a relief after a heat wave hit the city earlier in the week. A thunderstorm watch that was in effect for Montreal for much of the day ended shortly after 6 p.m.

Friday evening, we are holding on to the risk of precipitation, but it's expected to wrap up before the start of Saturday.

Although Saturday is expected to begin with cloudy skies, rain is still likely. Residents might want to pack an umbrella for the Grand Prix qualifying race, with approximately 5 millimetres of rain expected to begin in the afternoon.

The high on Saturday will be 19 C.

Another part of Saturday’s weather story is the winds. Montreal will see southwesterly winds, gusting between 30 to 50 km/hr.

On Sunday, the main F1 event could also see the return of some rumblings.

At this time, there’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms, where Montreal could see an additional 5 millimetres of rain, and a daytime high of 21 C.