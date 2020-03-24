MONTREAL -- With non-essential services grinding to a halt across the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants’ rights groups in Montreal say they are becoming increasingly concerned about how this could affect people who have to move.

Following the Quebec government’s orders not to visit apartments during the pandemic, tenants’ groups are thinking of asking officials to delay moving day past July 1.

However, the Quebec Landlord Association argues changing moving day would cause too much confusion as some may choose not to comply, making coordination between new and former tenants difficult.

The COVID-19 pandemic is just the latest obstacle in Montreal’s rent crisis; the city is facing its lowest vacancy rate in 15 years.