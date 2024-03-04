Montreal teen heading to Kenya to visit a community he's helped for over a decade

A teen from Dorval on Montreal's West Island has dedicated his free time to helping others for over a decade.

His hard work has had an immense impact on a village in Kenya, a place he's never been to.

That fact, however, is about to change as he begins to pack.

"I think I should be a little bit more excited," said 18-year-old Joshua Morin Surette. "But I think as it as it gets closer, I get more and more excited about it."

Surette spoke to CTV News in 2013 when the then seven-year-old began collecting cans to raise money to build a well in Kenya after hearing about a drought in Africa and the importance of clean water.

"He's always been a very kind and understanding person," said his mother Cori-Ann Surette. "It gives us pride that he's wanting to do those kinds of things."

Joshua has helped build three wells in Kakamenga, a small rural village northwest of Nairobi.

"This has allowed a lot more opportunity for many girls to benefit from being able to go to school," said his mother.

The mother-son duo are going to see the fruits of their labour of love in person for the first time later this month.

"We've talked to people over the phone and stuff, but it'll be cool to meet them," said Joshua. "Cool too, to see the impact that myself and my community and my family have made."

The teen is bringing soccer balls, school supplies and clothes; all donated from members in the community.