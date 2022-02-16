A 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing death of Montreal teen Lucas Gaudet.

Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.

The suspect’s bail hearing, originally rescheduled for Wednesday after it was postponed last week, has been rescheduled once more to March 1.

Their identity cannot be revealed as they are a minor.

Three teenagers were arrested in the altercation that left Gaudet in hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries last Thursday.

Following his death, the charges in the case were upgraded to one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Gaudet’s stabbing is the latest in a string of violence involving Montreal teenagers these past few months.

In the fall, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, 16, was stabbed outside his high school in Côte-des-Neiges and Thomas Trudel, 16, was fatally shot in St-Michel.

In January, 17-year-old Amir Benayad was shot to death in the Plateau.

