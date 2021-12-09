A teacher at a high school in the Montreal neighbourhood of St-Michel was stabbed by a student on Thursday morning, police say.

The teacher, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries to the upper body after being cut with a "sharp object" in an attack a Montreal police spokesperson called a "stabbing."

He received lacerations to his side, police said, and has been transported to hospital. His life is not in danger.

Police haven't confirmed what kind of weapon was used.

The incident took place at 10:10 a.m. inside a school near St-Michel metro, the John F. Kennedy High School. It's next to an adult education centre of the same name.

A SWAT team arrived on site and took a 16-year-old male student into custody around 11 a.m., police said.

"It seems that the teacher had an altercation with a student," police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told CTV.

"From there, we had information that the student was still inside that school, so officers put a lockdown in the school -- we asked the teachers and all the students to stay in their classes."

Once everyone's whereabouts had been accounted for, and people's safety was secured, it turned out the student was no longer in the school, he said. Police got the suspect's description and name from school administrators.

After fanning out around the school, officers arrested the boy not far away and brought him to a detention centre, where he'll later be questioned.

Brabant said he "probably" was a student at the same school but that it's too soon to confirm those details completely.

The English Montreal School Board, which runs the school, confirmed to CTV there had been an "incident," but did not provide further details.

This is a developing story that will be updated.