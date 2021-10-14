MONTREAL -- There is an outpouring of grief for a beloved Montreal teacher killed in a fatal crash.

Joe Hackett, 71, died Tuesday when he was struck by a truck near a golf course in St-Anicet, southwest of the city.

Hackett was born in New Jersey but ended up a student at Concordia University and later as a teacher at various schools in the English Montreal School Board, including LaurenHill Academy and Rosemount High School.

Student Steve Spetsieris said Hackett democratized his classroom and made everyone, no matter what clique they might be part of, feel welcome.

It was an experience that changed Spetsieris's outlook on life when he was 16 years old. Now the vice-principal of Royal Vale School, Spetsieris said Hacket inspired him to pursue teaching as a career.

“For me, I was a student who was the kid in the back and didn’t want to use my voice, and he made me feel like I was capable of great things. He gave me a voice and I felt in his classroom, I was capable of more,” he said.

Hackett reached out and, with his passion for his subjects, whether it was English or History, opened up the young minds of his students and some say he changed their lives.

Spetsieris said there are a lot of former students of Joe Hackett connecting on social media to talk about the man who made a mark on them, influencing them in the best way a great teacher can.

