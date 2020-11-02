MONTREAL -- A Montreal elementary school teacher has decided not to work this year, choosing to stay home with her son, who has a medical condition.

Rebecca Belmonte and her family have long implemented strict health measures in their home – much like what's in place during the pandemic – for the sake of seven-year-old Samih.

"We've kept outdoor clothes outside. We've had hand sanitizer pump at the door ever since he was born," she said.

Because of a congenital heart defect, doctors granted Samih an exemption to study online this year.

Belmonte hoped she would be able to teach students from home but was told she would have to work in a classroom.

"Within a space of two weeks, my husband and I sat down and said, 'Well listen, priority is the health of our son.' So therefore I called my union. I tried to find out what were my options," she said.

She found out her only option would be to stay home for the year and not collect a salary.

"I would teach 14 groups and be exposed to over 300 students per week," said the teacher.

In a statement, the education ministry said that a family member's health is not criteria for exemption.

A teacher shortage doesn't help matters, said Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers.

"So it's possible the school board needed her in the classroom, and since it wasn't an exemption that was allowed, the school board made the decision obviously to make her work inside the classroom.

Belmonte and her husband have adjusted their budget for this year, but they worry about what could happen if the pandemic drags on.

"Saying that you're going down to one salary for one year is one thing and knowing that my job is still there when I go back, if I go back next year. But to say that I get multiple years in a row is not something that is usually accepted," she said.

Belmonte hopes her son can one day return to his school, but they'll both stay home for now.