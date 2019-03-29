

CTV Montreal





Montreal's taxi drivers, following a high-profile demonstration earlier this week, will be continuing their protest by offering Montrealers free rides.

Between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, taxi rides booked through mobile apps - up to a maximum of $20 - will be offered for free.

Ten per cent of calls that come in to the taxi service's call centre will get free trips up to $20.

Passengers, however, are invited to leave tips.

The Quebec taxi coalition says this strategy, called "dumping day," is advantageous because it doesn't penalize the public. Instead, it directly impacts government revenue because there are no taxes to collect.

Taxi drivers are calling for the withdrawl of Bill 17, which they say deregulates their industry.

The provincial government is offering $500 million in compensation, in addition to the $250 million already paid out by the previous Liberal government.

Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel says that the compensation is averaged out at about $80,000 for each permit holder.

But the taxi industry says this amount only covers the income lost to ride-sharing apps like Uber.