Montreal taxi driver recovering after being stabbed: suspect arrested
Montreal police are investigating an armed attack on a taxi driver in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
A 911 call around 3 a.m. Saturday morning alerted police to the stabbing on Robert-Giffard Avenue, near Place d'Aiguillon Street.
"When police arrived on the scene, they located the taxi driver, a 35-year-old man. He was conscious and had stab wounds to the upper body," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils.
The victim was taken to hospital, but there is no danger to his life.
The police used the canine unit to search the scene and the surrounding area, which helped locate the suspect near the scene.
The 19-year-old man was arrested and will be interviewed by investigators later today.
"According to initial information, the taxi driver was parked and suddenly the suspect, possibly in crisis, opened the door of the taxi vehicle to assault the driver and then flee," the SPVM spokesperson explained.
According to the first elements of the police investigation, robbery was not the motive for the assault.
"The scene has been secured for investigators and forensic identification technicians so that they can all try to understand the exact circumstances of this assault," said Chèvrefils.
The SPVM's investigation is continuing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 24, 2022.
