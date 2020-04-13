MONTREAL - A Montreal surgeon has teamed up with a hockey equipment manufacturer and a company that specializes in air quality to produce protective hoods for Quebec healthcare workers tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rene Caissie, of Montreal's Sacre-Coeur Hospital, CCM Hockey and Industrie Orkan, based in St. Hubert, Que., said their collaboration designed and produced the full-head protective hood in record time.

The hood completely covers a health-care worker's head and is powered by an air-purifying respirator, the collaborators said in a statement, and can be worn for several hours, reducing the number of times workers need to change their face protection.

The hood was successfully tested at the Institut de Recherche en Sante et Securite du Travail (IRSST), a Quebec workplace safety research organization, and meets an even higher purity standard than that required for certification of N95 masks, the joint task force behind the new hood said.

Caissie, who along with being an oral and maxillofacial surgeon is a medical inventor, said he has witnessed first hand the urgent need for medical professionals to be protected during their work fighting COVID-19.

"With the rapidly declining quantity of personal protective equipment available in my work environment … I began to look for solutions," Caissie said. "I decided to participate in an effort to build our own equipment using materials that are readily available here in Montreal, so that this could move quickly and without having to depend on external factors more than absolutely necessary."

Caissie said he designed the prototype in his garage and then contacted CCM, the hockey equipment manufacturer, which had been looking for ways to use its expertise to help in the fight against COVID-19.

With CCM on board, Caissie then contacted Industrie Orkan to help with the air-purifying respirator, a key component of the hood, which the company said it developed within 48 hours,

The protective hood must first be approved for use by Quebec health authorities. Once that happens, CCM said it will produce as many as 150 of the hoods a day for as long there is demand.