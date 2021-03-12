VAUDREUIL-DORION -- Montreal suburb Vaudreuil-Dorion has turned down plans for a large residential development on a soon-to-be-vacant local golf course in favour of a public park.

A notice posted to the Hardwood golf course’s website read that, after 28 years, the South Shore course would not reopen for the spring. The owners say its time for them to turn the page.

In their absence, Mayor Guy Pilon has big plans for the area.

But those plans don’t include condos or commercial development. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The town of Vaudreuil-Dorion plans to purchase the more than two million square foot property and open it up to the public.

"We want to keep it exactly as natural as possible," said Pilon. "We're not touching anything … We just want a large space with nothing."

The 2.4 million dollar purchase of the land has not been finalized yet, but the town expects the park to be open some time this summer.

Pilon says the area wasn’t always planned to become green space. Originally, it was going to be rezoned into a residential area, he says.

He says developers were hoping to build around 80 single family homes, but the public works infrastructure would’ve needed to expand to be almost four times as big.

“At over 300 doors, can you imagine the sewers and water,” said Pilon. “I think it was impossible.”

So, the town changed its plans, and several residents have voiced their approval of the incoming park.

"Sounds like a good deal to me. There's too much development, too many condos going up," said one community member.

"We need more green space. We need to connect to what's important, which is green space and family."