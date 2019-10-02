The March of 1,000 Umbrellas took place over lunchtime Wednesday to raise funds for Centraide.

Nous donnerons le coup d’envoi de notre campagne annuelle lors de de la Marche Centraide aux 1000 parapluies!

Rejoignez-nous et utilisez le mot-clic #JamaisIndifférents dans vos publications afin de sensibiliser la population aux enjeux sociaux qui passent souvent inaperçus. — Centraide du Grand Montréal (@CentraideMtl) October 2, 2019

Centraide kicked off its annual campaign to fight poverty and social exclusion by walking from Place du Canada up Rene-Levesque Blvd. eventually ending at the Place des Festivals.

The march will launch Centraide's annual fundraising campaign #unignorable, which aims to raise awareness about school dropouts, food insecurity, social isolation and homelessness.

The campaign runs to the end of Decemeber.