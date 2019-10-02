Montreal streets closed for 1,000 Umbrellas march
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:01PM EDT
The March of 1,000 Umbrellas took place over lunchtime Wednesday to raise funds for Centraide.
Centraide kicked off its annual campaign to fight poverty and social exclusion by walking from Place du Canada up Rene-Levesque Blvd. eventually ending at the Place des Festivals.
The march will launch Centraide's annual fundraising campaign #unignorable, which aims to raise awareness about school dropouts, food insecurity, social isolation and homelessness.
The campaign runs to the end of Decemeber.
Latest Montreal News
- This story contains video of adorable newborn cheetahs at Parc Safari
- 'You should cut your turban off': NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is confronted in Montreal
- Ahead of debate in Montreal, Singh talks discrimination and Bill 21
- The vandal who drunkenly stole a totem pole hand has returned it with an apology note
- Five children at centre of Amber Alert in Ontario found safe