Montreal starts emergency pothole repair work before next snowfall

The City of Montreal has begun what it's calling an emergency pothole repair blitz.

"I know I'm back home when I hit that warzone of potholes on the Decarie. Je t'aime Montreal," wrote one X user.

City crews were out early on Friday repairing potholes created by the recent rain and temperature change.

"It's an emergency repair," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. "We must act quickly. We now have the good conditions. The asphalt is dry. With snow covering the street it's not possible to fix the potholes."

I know im back home when i hit that warzone of potholes on the decarie je taime montreal ❤️ — adri :3 (@adrisnotawesome) December 25, 2023

The city estimates that more than 3,000 potholes will be filled every day.

The work is running parallel to the city's snow collection and removal program.

Eight pothole repair trucks are on the road in the city, Sabourin said, but blue-collar workers are also on the streets repairing the potholes manually.

Drivers in the city are being advised to slow down and pay attention to the road to avoid damage to their car.

"There are more potholes than usual because of those extreme temperatures we got in the past two weeks," said Sabourin. "This is why it's urgent for the city to be on the road fixing as much potholes as we can."

Temperatures are forecast to stay cold throughout the weekend and then rise to around -1 Celsius on Monday with more snow on the way.

Drivers who see a pothole can report it on the city's site and use the Montreal Pothole Reporting Tool to log where they are.