Montreal SPCA waiving adoption fees on Monday

The Montreal SPCA is at maximum capacity and will waive adoption fees on Monday in an attempt to find homes for the growing number of animals being dropped off.

The SPCA said in a news release that an average of 1,212 animals are left at the shelter per month and the number of strays and surrenders left have pushed the shelter to the brink.

"The main reasons for surrenders are moving and the difficulty in finding animal-friendly housing, the cost of veterinary care, changes in family life or the animal's behaviour," the SPCA said in a release.

The SPCA said that those wanting to adopt an animal should budget $2,400 per year for a cat and between $2,700 and $3,400 for a dog. Rabbits cost around $1,500 per year, the SPCA said.

Expenses include food, check-ups, vaccinations, parasite treatments, dental care and other unforeseen veterinary care.

"There are also dog and cat licences, which are mandatory in some cities and towns," the shelter said.

The shelter added that similar "no adoption fee" events in the US have proven successful at increasing adoptions and decreasing animal returns.

Those wanting to adopt an animal will meet with counsellors to determine if their home is the right fit for the particular animal.

"This event aims to stir the interest of as many families as possible and help the SPCA reach new audiences," the release reads. "It is also a way of helping families, who can invest the fee amount in the care of their new companion."

All animals put up for adoption have been examined by a veterinarian and dogs and cats have been neutered or spayed, microchipped and given vaccinations.

"Dogs have also gotten their rabies shot," the SPC said. "Rabbits are sterilized."

The Montreal SPCA has around 100 cats, 20 dogs and rabbits, numerous fishes and other small animals.

The free adoption day will run on Monday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The SPCA is at 5215 Jean-Talon Street West near the Namur metro station.